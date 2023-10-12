Ryan KrullReporter | The Riverfront Times
Ryan Krull is a staff reporter at the Riverfront Times.
Across the country, police have undermined and resisted reform. To protest a prosecutor, one detective was willing to let murder suspects walk free, even if he’d arrested them and believed that they should be behind bars.
Amber McLaughlin, 49, becomes the first openly transgender woman to be executed in the U.S.
Barely one month after Kevin Johnson, another St. Louis County defendant is scheduled to be executed.
Ousted after Ferguson, Bob McCulloch's most lasting legacy may be his insistence on the death penalty.