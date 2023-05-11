O'Fallon School District 90

-
Illinois quit collecting property taxes from disabled veterans in 2015, but that has cost Metro East school districts and other taxing bodies near Scott Air Force Base hundreds of thousands — or sometimes millions of dollars.
The District 90 investigation stems from ongoing charges against the assistant superintendent's son. Police in Oklahoma accuse the 24-year-old of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The investigation centers around the hiring of an assistant superintendent's son as a custodian after he was charged with one count of assault and battery in Oklahoma.