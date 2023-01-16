CVPA and CSMB Shooting

-
Hundreds of community members, students and alumni from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience mourned the lives lost one year after a deadly shooting at the south St. Louis schools.
While friendship has helped Mikayla Sanders, Axel Cortes and Raniyah Taylor recover from the initial trauma of last year’s school shooting, there is still a lot of healing to be done.
The shooting one year ago today at Central Visual Performing Arts High School left many students and teachers there and at Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience dealing with immeasurable grief. CVPA artists and alumni have spent the year using art to heal from the fatal shooting.
Keisha Acres and Abbey Kuzcka both lost loved ones in the shooting last year at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. They want people to take the country’s growing mental health crisis more seriously.
Students at Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience are processing difficult emotions as they reflect on the upcoming anniversary of the deadly shooting in the school building they share with Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Lawmakers in Jefferson City refused to consider any gun restrictions during the 2023 legislative session, despite pleas from students affected by the south St. Louis school shooting. Members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen have tried to fill in the gaps with their limited power.
Last year, 120 children were shot in metropolitan St. Louis, by one organization's count. Now, educators are looking to students for input on how to stop gun violence.
On Monday, students danced across the stage at the magnet high school to remember the people they lost in the October mass shooting and to celebrate the ways they continue to heal.
Students who survived a deadly shooting at their high school say state lawmakers are missing the chance to prevent the next tragedy.
The St. Louis students also presented their artwork in the Capitol rotunda, much of it inspired by the school shooting.