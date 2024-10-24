Two years later, St. Louis remembers CVPA school shooting victims

Thursday marks two years since a 19-year-old gunman killed a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in the Southwest Garden of St. Louis.

The CVPA community mourns Alexzandria Bell , a 15-year-old sophomore studying dance, and Jean Kuczka, 61, who taught health and physical education. Seven others were injured. Police officers who responded shot and killed the gunman the same day. He was a graduate of CVPA.

This summer, the St. Louis police department released security camera footage that gave more insight into how the events of the day unfolded.

St. Louis Public Schools is holding a day of remembrance Thursday at CVPA and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which shares the campus.

School Board President Toni Cousins said she is proud of the students and faculty at the two schools because they have chosen to stay despite the trauma of Oct. 24, 2022.

“I have so much respect for the students and staff of Central VPA and CSMB because of the resilience they have,” Cousins said.

Students and school community members can spend the day at the Missouri Botanical Garden free of charge. Therapy dogs will be at the schools on Friday.