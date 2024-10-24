© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two years later, St. Louis remembers CVPA school shooting victims

St. Louis Public Radio | By Hiba Ahmad
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Veronica Russell (second from left), a 17-year-old student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, leads hundreds as they hold a march calling for gun legislation reform on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in south St. Louis. Central VPA was subject to an attack last month, where a teacher and student were killed.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Veronica Russell, center, a 17-year-old student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, leads hundreds as they hold a march calling for gun legislation reform in November 2022 at the south St. Louis school. The community there will remember a student and teacher who died in a shooting two years ago Thursday.

Thursday marks two years since a 19-year-old gunman killed a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in the Southwest Garden of St. Louis.

The CVPA community mourns Alexzandria Bell, a 15-year-old sophomore studying dance, and Jean Kuczka, 61, who taught health and physical education. Seven others were injured. Police officers who responded shot and killed the gunman the same day. He was a graduate of CVPA.

This summer, the St. Louis police department released security camera footage that gave more insight into how the events of the day unfolded.

St. Louis Public Schools is holding a day of remembrance Thursday at CVPA and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which shares the campus.

School Board President Toni Cousins said she is proud of the students and faculty at the two schools because they have chosen to stay despite the trauma of Oct. 24, 2022.

“I have so much respect for the students and staff of Central VPA and CSMB because of the resilience they have,” Cousins said.

Students and school community members can spend the day at the Missouri Botanical Garden free of charge. Therapy dogs will be at the schools on Friday.

The St. Margaret of Scotland Parish will hold a vigil at 7 p.m. for the community in the Shaw neighborhood. All are welcome to attend.
Tags
Education CVPA and CSMB ShootingSt. Louis Public SchoolsSt. Louis Police DepartmentTop Stories
Hiba Ahmad
Hiba Ahmad is the education reporter for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Hiba Ahmad
Related Content