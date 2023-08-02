Collinsville School District 10

-
Program organizers said it solves two problems — it gives students a chance to enter the workforce and provides employers the opportunity to find badly-needed help.
-
One of the biggest issues facing the local education system is the growing number of teachers needed — especially special education and bilingual teachers, as well as paraprofessionals.
-
The latest Illinois Report Card provides information about schools across southwestern Illinois. Here’s how metro-east high schools fared in the 2022-23 report.
-
The longtime program is housed on the western side of Collinsville's high school and provides vocational training in a wide variety of trades to juniors and seniors from nine area high schools.
-
According to the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools’ educator shortage survey from the previous academic year, more than 30% of open teacher, support staff and special education positions went un- or underfilled — the highest percentage in the six years.
-
The Collinsville school district will now offer all of its students free breakfast and lunch through a federal program for high-need school districts.