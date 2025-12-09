Search Query
Show Search
News Stories
Arts
Culture & History
Economy & Business
Education
Government, Politics & Issues
Health, Science & Environment
Law & Order
Metro East Coverage
Race, Identity & Faith
Rolla-Region Coverage
Investigations
Midwest Newsroom
St. Louis Regional Newscasts
STL Welcome Kit
Arts
Culture & History
Economy & Business
Education
Government, Politics & Issues
Health, Science & Environment
Law & Order
Metro East Coverage
Race, Identity & Faith
Rolla-Region Coverage
Investigations
Midwest Newsroom
St. Louis Regional Newscasts
STL Welcome Kit
Shows
Programs A-Z
Schedules
The Gateway
The Next Set: From Jazz St. Louis
Politically Speaking
St. Louis on the Air
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
We Live Here
Programs A-Z
Schedules
The Gateway
The Next Set: From Jazz St. Louis
Politically Speaking
St. Louis on the Air
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
We Live Here
Events
Station Events
Community Calendar
Arianna String Quartet
Hear the Future
MetroQuest
Mini J School
Photojournalist Prize
STL Welcome Party
The Story Collider
Theatre Showcase
Station Events
Community Calendar
Arianna String Quartet
Hear the Future
MetroQuest
Mini J School
Photojournalist Prize
STL Welcome Party
The Story Collider
Theatre Showcase
Ways to Connect
Listening Options & Help
Contact Us
Newsletters
Generation Listen
Listening Options & Help
Contact Us
Newsletters
Generation Listen
Ways to Give
Donate
Membership Hub
Cornerstone Society
Corporate Sponsorship
Planned Giving
Vehicle Donation
Donate
Membership Hub
Cornerstone Society
Corporate Sponsorship
Planned Giving
Vehicle Donation
About STLPR
About Us
Careers
Staff
Boards
Community Representation and STLPR
Editorial Independence Statement
Public Documents & Policies
Station Updates & Press
50 Year Timeline
About Us
Careers
Staff
Boards
Community Representation and STLPR
Editorial Independence Statement
Public Documents & Policies
Station Updates & Press
50 Year Timeline
© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
St. Louis Public Radio KWMU‑1
On Air
Now Playing
Jazz KWMU‑2
On Air
Now Playing
Classical KWMU‑3
On Air
Now Playing
Local Newscast
All Streams
News Stories
Arts
Culture & History
Economy & Business
Education
Government, Politics & Issues
Health, Science & Environment
Law & Order
Metro East Coverage
Race, Identity & Faith
Rolla-Region Coverage
Investigations
Midwest Newsroom
St. Louis Regional Newscasts
STL Welcome Kit
Arts
Culture & History
Economy & Business
Education
Government, Politics & Issues
Health, Science & Environment
Law & Order
Metro East Coverage
Race, Identity & Faith
Rolla-Region Coverage
Investigations
Midwest Newsroom
St. Louis Regional Newscasts
STL Welcome Kit
Shows
Programs A-Z
Schedules
The Gateway
The Next Set: From Jazz St. Louis
Politically Speaking
St. Louis on the Air
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
We Live Here
Programs A-Z
Schedules
The Gateway
The Next Set: From Jazz St. Louis
Politically Speaking
St. Louis on the Air
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
We Live Here
Events
Station Events
Community Calendar
Arianna String Quartet
Hear the Future
MetroQuest
Mini J School
Photojournalist Prize
STL Welcome Party
The Story Collider
Theatre Showcase
Station Events
Community Calendar
Arianna String Quartet
Hear the Future
MetroQuest
Mini J School
Photojournalist Prize
STL Welcome Party
The Story Collider
Theatre Showcase
Ways to Connect
Listening Options & Help
Contact Us
Newsletters
Generation Listen
Listening Options & Help
Contact Us
Newsletters
Generation Listen
Ways to Give
Donate
Membership Hub
Cornerstone Society
Corporate Sponsorship
Planned Giving
Vehicle Donation
Donate
Membership Hub
Cornerstone Society
Corporate Sponsorship
Planned Giving
Vehicle Donation
About STLPR
About Us
Careers
Staff
Boards
Community Representation and STLPR
Editorial Independence Statement
Public Documents & Policies
Station Updates & Press
50 Year Timeline
About Us
Careers
Staff
Boards
Community Representation and STLPR
Editorial Independence Statement
Public Documents & Policies
Station Updates & Press
50 Year Timeline
Air Bud
Government, Politics & Issues
Judge rules Missouri lawmakers can do mid-decade congressional redistricting
Jason Rosenbaum
Opponents of the new map contended that lawmakers couldn’t engage in mid-decade redistricting. But a Cole County judge ruled there was no explicit prohibition on the practice.