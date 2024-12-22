Photos: Illinois scrapes by Mizzou in 2024 Braggin' Rights basketball thriller

The University of Illinois men's basketball team is taking its bragging rights back to Champaign-Urbana.

The Fighting Illini scraped its 80-77 win against the University of Missouri on Sunday in front of nearly 18,500 fans at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. Illinois' Kasparas Jakučionis made the game-winning basket with 28 seconds on the clock. Mizzou missed what would have been an equalizer 3-pointer as time expired.

The Illini's victory snapped Missouri's 10-game winning streak, pushing the Tigers to 10-2 on the season while improving Illinois to 8-3.

See photos from the game below by St. Louis Public Radio's Brian Munoz.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio University of Missouri guard Tamar Bates (2) loses his balance while attempting to make a shot over Illinois forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21).

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The ball rolls off the fingertips of Mizzou center Josh Gray (33) during the Braggin’ Rights game against the University of Illinois.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio University of Missouri head coach Dennis Gates calls out to his players.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) attempts to shoot the ball past Missouri guard Marques Warrick (1).

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and his staff react to a play.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio University of Missouri forward Mark Mitchell (#25) reacts as Illinois forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) attempts to take the ball.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois forward Ben Humrichous (3) goes after the ball.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a call.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois guard Tre White (22) goes up for a basket as Mizzou attempts to defend.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The University of Illinois’ Alex Mondragon conducts the Fighting Illini pep band.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio University of Illinois’ Ty Van Draska plays stand tunes during a break.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois guard Tre White (22) pushes the ball up the court while under Mizzou pressure.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio University of Missouri head coach Dennis Gates calls out to his players.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio University of Missouri center Peyton Marshall (21) dunks the ball.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio University of Missouri center Josh Gray (33) reacts after a Mizzou basket.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio University of Missouri guard Aidan Shaw (23) knocks the ball from the hands of Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13).

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio University of Illinois fans attempt to distract a Mizzou free throw.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio University of Missouri guard Anthony Robinson II (0) drives the ball up the court past Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4).

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) protects the ball during the waning moments of the Braggin’ Rights game against Mizzou.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio University of Missouri guard Mark Mitchell (#25) falls to his knees as the Fighting Illini defeat the Tigers, 80-77.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood calls for a beer after defeating the University of Missouri, 80-77.