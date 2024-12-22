© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Photos: Illinois scrapes by Mizzou in 2024 Braggin' Rights basketball thriller

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Munoz
Published December 22, 2024 at 7:32 PM CST
llinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) kisses the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights trophy after defeating the University of Missouri Tigers, 80-77, on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) kisses the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights trophy after defeating the University of Missouri Tigers, 80-77, on Sunday at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.

The University of Illinois men's basketball team is taking its bragging rights back to Champaign-Urbana.

The Fighting Illini scraped its 80-77 win against the University of Missouri on Sunday in front of nearly 18,500 fans at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. Illinois' Kasparas Jakučionis made the game-winning basket with 28 seconds on the clock. Mizzou missed what would have been an equalizer 3-pointer as time expired.

The Illini's victory snapped Missouri's 10-game winning streak, pushing the Tigers to 10-2 on the season while improving Illinois to 8-3.

See photos from the game below by St. Louis Public Radio's Brian Munoz.

University of Missouri guard Tamar Bates (2), loses his balance while attempting to make a shot over Illinois forward Morez Johnson Jr (21) during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
University of Missouri guard Tamar Bates (2) loses his balance while attempting to make a shot over Illinois forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21).
The ball rolls off the fingertips of Mizzou center Josh Gray (33) during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game against the University of Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The ball rolls off the fingertips of Mizzou center Josh Gray (33) during the Braggin’ Rights game against the University of Illinois.
University of Missouri Head Coach Dennis Gates calls out to his players during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game against the University of Illinois on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
University of Missouri head coach Dennis Gates calls out to his players.
Illinois forward Morez Johnson Jr (21) attempts to shoot the ball while under Mizzou pressure during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Illinois forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) attempts to shoot the ball past Missouri guard Marques Warrick (1).
University of Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood and the coaching bench react to a play during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game against the University of Missouri on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and his staff react to a play.
University of Missouri forward Mark Mitchell (25) reacts as Illinois forward Morez Johnson Jr (21) attempts to take the ball from him during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
University of Missouri forward Mark Mitchell (#25) reacts as Illinois forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) attempts to take the ball.
Illinois forward Ben Humrichous (3) and Illinois sophomore guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (2) fight for the ball during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Illinois forward Ben Humrichous (3) goes after the ball.
University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a call during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game against the University of Missouri on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a call.
Illinois guard Tre White (22) goes up for a basket as Mizzou attempts to defend during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Illinois guard Tre White (22) goes up for a basket as Mizzou attempts to defend.
University of Illinois’ Alex Mondragon conducts the Fighting Illini pep band during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game against the University of Missouri on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The University of Illinois’ Alex Mondragon conducts the Fighting Illini pep band.
University of Illinois’ Ty Van Draska plays the trumpet during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game against the University of Missouri on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
University of Illinois’ Ty Van Draska plays stand tunes during a break.
Illinois guard Tre White (22) pushes the ball up the court while under Mizzou pressure during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Illinois guard Tre White (22) pushes the ball up the court while under Mizzou pressure.
University of Missouri Head Coach Dennis Gates calls out to his players during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game against the University of Illinois on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
University of Missouri head coach Dennis Gates calls out to his players.
University of Missouri center Peyton Marshall (21) dunks the ball during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game against the University of Illinois on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
University of Missouri center Peyton Marshall (21) dunks the ball.
University of Missouri center Josh Gray (33) reacts after a Mizzou basket during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
University of Missouri center Josh Gray (33) reacts after a Mizzou basket.
University of Missouri guard Aidan Shaw (23) knocks the ball from the hands of Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
University of Missouri guard Aidan Shaw (23) knocks the ball from the hands of Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13).
University of Illinois fans attempt to distract a Mizzou free throw during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
University of Illinois fans attempt to distract a Mizzou free throw.
University of Missouri guard Anthony Robinson II (0) drives the ball up the court past Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
University of Missouri guard Anthony Robinson II (0) drives the ball up the court past Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4).
llinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) protects the ball during the waning moments of the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) protects the ball during the waning moments of the Braggin’ Rights game against Mizzou.
University of Missouri guard Mark Mitchell (25) falls to his knees as the Fighting Illini defeat the Tigers, 80-77, during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
University of Missouri guard Mark Mitchell (#25) falls to his knees as the Fighting Illini defeat the Tigers, 80-77.
University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood calls for a beer after defeating the University of Missouri, 80-77, during the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood calls for a beer after defeating the University of Missouri, 80-77.
The University of Illinois Men’s Basketball team poses with the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights trophy after defeating the University of Missouri Tigers, 80-77, on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The University of Illinois men’s basketball team poses with the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights trophy after defeating the University of Missouri Tigers.
Brian Munoz
Brian Munoz is the Visuals Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
