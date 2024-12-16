© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis to host 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championship at Enterprise Center

St. Louis Public Radio | By Will Bauer
Published December 16, 2024 at 10:35 AM CST
Madison Chock and Evan Bates won gold at the 2024 U.S. Championships in the ice dance event.
Melanie Heaney
/
U.S. Figure Skating
St. Louis will host the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in early 2026, just a month before the Milan Winter Olympics.

The St. Louis Sports Commission announced the event’s return to St. Louis on its website Monday morning. The city first hosted the skating championships in 2006.

The event will take place from Jan. 5-11 at Enterprise Center. All-session tickets will go on sale in early January.

The qualifying event is the latest in a number of high-profile athletic events that St. Louis has landed for the next couple of years.

The Enterprise Center will host the NCAA Division I men’s hockey championships — dubbed the “Frozen Four” — in 2025. The venue will host first- and second-round games for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2026, and it will also host NCAA Division I wrestling championships in 2027.

This story will be updated.
Will Bauer
Will Bauer is the Metro East reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
