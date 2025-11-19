Evidence — not politics — is key to tackling gun violence, says WashU dean

There is a way to make firearm regulation safer, according to a Washington University dean.

Dr. Sandro Galea, dean of WashU’s School of Public Health and editor-in-chief of JAMA Health Forum, co-authored a report with 41 colleagues outlining a five-step, evidence-based roadmap to safer firearm regulation.

He helped create it during a Journal of the American Medical Association summit in March that brought together 60 multidisciplinary leaders to discuss how the nation can move toward a future free from gun violence.

Galea outlined the five steps: focusing on communities by addressing the underlying conditions in which communities are partners and collaborators with police; using technology and regulation responsibly; shifting public discourse about how to prevent firearm harms; coordinating government action across agencies; and expanding research on how to prevent firearm violence and related harms.

Firearm safety is a big issue in St. Louis. A recent report from the iHeard St. Louis program at Washington University’s School of Public Health found that 44% of St. Louisans consider gun violence their top public health concern. While firearm deaths have declined in recent years, Missouri still ranked 10th in the country in 2023.

Firearms are deeply politicized in the United States, and that polarization often hinders implementing safety measures. The summit plan takes bipartisan legislation into consideration but also aims to remove party affiliation from the conversation.

“The point of bringing together these experts is to say this has nothing to do with politics,” he said. “This has nothing to do with ideology. It doesn't matter if you're Republican, Democrat or Independent. All we're trying to do is to say this is a real health issue.”

Galea emphasized that public health work begins with shared human values.

“There are many things we may disagree on, but we all agree that we want to be healthy,” he said. We all agree we'd like to be healthy for as long as possible. And that is the role of public health. What public health does is it creates the conditions for us all to live long, healthier lives.”

WashU’s School of Public Health is the first new school to open at the university in a century. Galea said the focus is timely, as St. Louis hasn’t had a focus on public health for some time.

“WashU has been on a journey towards public health for about 20 years,” Galea said. “There have been a number of faculty who have been doing excellent scholarship and science around public health, but having a school allows us to bring those faculty together, to bring students interested in the area and to be a partner to other programs and schools of public health in the area.”

Galea said he and summit attendees believe that following the roadmap could help create communities free from firearm violence by 2040.

“2040 is a bit in the future, but not too far in the future,” he said.

