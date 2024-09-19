In 2017, Brad Edwards expected to grow his family by two. He and his then partner were expecting twins but unfortunately both babies died from stillbirth.

The family tragedy changed Edwards’ view on the birthing experience.

“For my father's generation, it was a thing of we're gonna go smoke a cigar or have a drink, [then] come back up and celebrate and hold the baby and do all this stuff,” Edwards said. “Well, this is no guarantee that you'll come back up there and that baby's gonna be there for you to hold.”

Edwards was moved to action and got involved with Dear Fathers , a media platform connecting Black fathers to discuss family, health and Black culture. In July, he hosted informational sessions for a new initiative, Dads to Doulas , where men can be educated on the experience of birth and eventually can begin doula training.

“My goal is for men to be as present as possible during that labor and delivery,” he said. “They'll learn everything from emergency births, how to navigate hospital staff, perinatal, everything that you will learn with an official doula training, but it's going to be tailored to Black men.”

Registration for Dads to Doulas is open and training begins Oct. 1. Edwards is eager to begin working with fellow fathers.

“It's going to be a lot of great information. My thing is to learn something here and take that to one of your brothers, friends, cousins, someone in your village and let's continue to share this knowledge.”

For more with Brad Edwards on Dads to Doulas, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Dads to Doulas educates Black fathers on prenatal and postpartum stages Listen • 16:08

Related Event

What: Dads to Doulas

When: Weekly, Oct. 1 - Nov. 5

Where: Delmar Divine (5501 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63112)