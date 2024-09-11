Dance the Vote uses music and dance to boost voter registration and civic engagement

The St. Louis initiative Dance the Vote is using the arts to get people to register to vote ahead of the November general election.

“It’s about creating community, cohesion, joy and a belief in the fact that your vote does matter,” said cofounder Joan Lipkin.

The organization will host a free, nonpartisan, all-ages party on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Missouri History Museum. The event will feature dancing, singing, storytelling and speakers including Denise Lieberman of the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones , and youth activist Precious Barry, who will vote in her first presidential election this year.

“When I got involved in politics at the age of 15, I didn't see a lot of people in the room that looked like me — specifically young people,” Barry said. “Having the opportunity for us to be able to vote in our first general election means a lot.”

Barry added that her interest in civic engagement was heightened by the experience of watching her mother vote at the ballot box in the 2016 presidential election.

“Being a part of that process was my first introduction into voting,” she said, adding that voters might consider bringing the young people in their life with them to the polls this November.

“[Make] sure that they have the opportunity to see what it's like to cast in your ballot — [to] cast in your vote and your voice,” she said.

Precious Barry and Joan Lipkin joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss Dance the Vote, the importance of disability voting rights, and efforts to increase voter turnout and civic engagement in the St. Louis area. Listen to the conversation on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Related Event

What: Dance the Vote

When: Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112)