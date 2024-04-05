There is a disturbing trend among eligible voters — many are fed up with politics and are opting out of voting.

While the 2020 election brought out a record number of voters to the polls across the country, the United States lags behind other countries when it comes to voter turnout. Be it from news fatigue, discontent with bipartisan politics or simply lacking interest in politics altogether, the possibility of lower voter turnout across all levels of government threatens democracy. That’s according to Ken Warren, professor of political science at St. Louis University.

On the Politically Speaking Hour on St. Louis on the Air, Warren joins host Jason Rosenbaum to discuss what polling says about exactly why eligible voters are not showing up to the polls and what that means for the future of America.

To hear why folks are avoiding politics and why Ken Warren says a three-party system is unlikely on a national level, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast, or by clicking the play button below.

Eligible voters are done with politics. Why voter apathy threatens democracy Listen • 22:58

