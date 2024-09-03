Exploring Latin American cuisine in St. Louis, from rotisserie chicken to seafood soup

Before he became a chef and restaurant owner in St. Louis, Andrew Cisneros spent his childhood traveling frequently to his parents’ homeland of Peru. It was there that he fell in love with Peruvian rotisserie chicken.

“I think when we hear rotisserie chicken here, we think of Costco, we think of Schnucks, and we think of this overcooked, bland chicken,” said Cisneros.

In Peru, however, rotisserie chicken is made to be anything but a tasteless meal of convenience. “You can almost find a rotisserie chicken shop pretty much on every corner,” he told St. Louis on the Air. “It's mainly a family-oriented type of space, a place that you can go any day of the week for a quick bite or a family reunion.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Andrew Cisneros, 31, holds a skewer of rotisserie chickens at Brasas.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio An Aji Amarillo Chicken “Curry” is made with lemongrass, ginger, pecan, spices, coconut milk, olives, eggs, garlic rice and choclo — a variety of Peruvian corn.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken is served with fried plantains, beans, steak fries, a selection of creams and a Blackberry Bourbon Mule.

Cisneros sought to replicate the classic Peruvian rotisserie chicken experience in St. Louis with his latest restaurant, Brasas, which opened in July.

The restaurant was featured in last month’s edition of Sauce Magazine. On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, managing editor Iain Shaw shared his experience of trying Peruvian rotisserie chicken , including the impact of up to 16 hours of marinating.

Also on Friday’s show, Sauce Magazine writer Ileana Martinez discussed her ongoing culinary journey through Central American cuisine in St. Louis , highlighting dishes inspired by Honduras and Nicaragua.

