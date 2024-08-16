How 5-time champ SLAM built a women’s football dynasty in St. Louis

St. Louis’ era of the “Greatest Show on Turf” may have ended two decades ago with the Rams, but a different football dynasty, the Women’s Football Alliance’s St. Louis Slam, is making its own mark in the sports history books.

On July 27, the team won its fifth national championship, beating the Boston Renegade 30-27 before a crowd at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

“We knew that we had a challenge ahead of us,” said Myrt Davis, a former defensive tackle who later joined the SLAM coaching staff. “We knew that we were going to get their best game, and that's exactly what we saw. So we came in with our chins up, really ready for a fight.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Davis joined second-year running back Jada Smith to break down their championship win and reflect on the team’s decades of success on the field. The conversation also featured head coach Quincy Davis and rookie tight end Sydney Bloch.

To hear the full discussion about the Slam's winning ways, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast or by clicking the play button below.

Inside St. Louis' next "Greatest Show on Turf" Listen • 27:00

HasMat3 Photography / Women's Football Alliance

