Metro Transit weighs policy change that disabled riders say would make services worse

Metro Transit is soliciting feedback on a proposed tightening of its Call-A-Ride reservations policy. The policy would change the booking window for a ride from three to five days in advance to next-day reservations only.

Members of the advocacy group STL Metropolitan Alliance for Reliable Transit, which is convened by Paraquad, say shorter reservation windows would make existing service gaps worse and reduce riders’ autonomy.

“I just recently got an appointment scheduled for three or four weeks out in the future. What if I make that appointment, and then I have to call the day before to set up my ride and I discover I can't get a ride?” Jeanette Mott Oxford, public policy and advocacy manager at Paraquad, told St. Louis on the Air. “That can be just nerve-wracking.”

Taulby Roach, president and CEO of Bi-State Development, said the policy could have a positive effect on customers by decreasing spikes in phone demand on Fridays and reducing trip cancellations.

“What we're trying to do is be as efficient as possible with what our current capabilities are,” Roach said. “We are limited by our employment, [and] we're doing our best to increase our employment.”

In April, the agency received over 150 comments about the proposed change and plans to hold community listening sessions around accessible transit between now and July.

“As a publicly supported agency, we have an obligation to lean in and listen as best we can. And I'm committed to that,” Roach said.

In a report card released earlier this year, advocates gave Metro Transit near failing grades on ADA compliance and customer service.

Seyoon Choi, who uses Metro services daily, wants the transportation agency to more meaningfully engage with people with disabilities and include them in decision-making.

“As someone who is not able to drive due to my blindness, I think being able to walk a few blocks and board that MetroLink and expect reliability is something … that needs to happen in a very time-sensitive, urgent way to know that Metro is listening,” Choi said.

