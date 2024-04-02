Openly talking about money and finances is taboo in most circles, but Paris Woods says that faux pas hurts everyone and especially holds Black women back.

Woods, a college access professional with degrees in education and African American studies, took her love for higher education, interest in personal finance and lessons learned and put them in her book, “The Black Girl’s Guide to Financial Freedom: Build Wealth, Retire Early, and Live the Life of Your Dreams”to help others.

“We attach so much value to money and value to what we earn. And we're afraid of people judging us,” Woods said on St. Louis on the Air. “And I'm not saying that's an unfounded fear, but I do think it benefits us as women to find a community that we feel comfortable [with talk about money].”

For more about Paris Woods’ personal journey toward financial freedom and how she believes Black women can retire early, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast, or by clicking the play button below.

Paris Woods wants to help Black women take control of their labor and their funds Listen • 29:09

