Fear over brown recluse spiders is overblown and unnecessary. Here’s why

As the seasons change and temperatures plunge, insects make their way to more comfortable climates, either by hibernating under things like leaf litter or mulch — or by seeking refuge indoors. One indoor bug has gained a particular infamy: the brown recluse spider, which is found in homes across Missouri and southern Illinois.

Lisa Brown / Flickr Brown recluse spiders have a violin or fiddle-shaped marking where the head and thorax meet.

“I tell people, ‘You give me five minutes in your house, and I can almost always find a brown recluse spider,” said Tad Yankoski, senior entomologist at the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Butterfly House. “Sometimes we're talking seconds instead of minutes for how long it'll take.”

The spiders are feared for their necrotic venom, though Yankoski told St. Louis on the Air that those fears are overblown.

“It is true that … their bites and their venom do have the potential to cause wounds that can kill tissue or flesh,” he said, while noting that brown recluse bites are actually more rare than the medical diagnoses of such bites. “Dozens of other ailments that are often confused for their bites.”

Another reason to be less afraid of brown recluse spiders is that they are, indeed, reclusive.

“They like human dwellings because we have shelter and heat and food for them, but the reality is, they don't want to interact with us. They're going to be hiding behind bookshelves or under appliances or in your basement,” he said. “I don't recommend handling them, but you could probably handle most brown recluse spiders safely. It's generally considered that their fangs are not strong enough to penetrate human skin without assistance.

“When bites do happen,” Yankoski added, “they're usually when people are aggressively handling them or they get stuck in their gloves or clothing.”

