Why a St. Louis alderwoman wants to create an Unhoused Bill of Rights

Before she was elected earlier this year, St. Louis Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier got a firsthand look at how homelessness affects a sizable city institution.

As a member of the St. Louis School Board, Sonnier oversaw a district where a sizable part of the student population is considered homeless. The 7th Ward alderwoman said this type of firsthand experience gave her motivation to file a series of bills that constitute an Unhoused Bill of Rights.

“If housing is a human right, then we have the responsibility to do everything we can to help people get to a place where they can transition to being permanently housed,” Sonnier said Wednesday on St. Louis on the Air.

Among other things, Sonnier’s bills would change the approval process for shelters. Currently, the city uses what’s known as a “plat and petition” process. That requires someone who wants to open a shelter to get at least 51 percent of the signatures of people who live within 500 square feet of the proposed facility.

Sonnier wants to give the Board of Adjustment the authority to approve shelters. She said the plat and petition process ensured that no new shelters were opened in the last 15 years.

“In some ways, it challenges and limits democracy,” Sonnier said. “And it just really puts a very limited, narrow window for an engagement of something that's very important.”

When asked if giving the Board of Adjustment power to approve shelters would take decision making authority away from residents, Sonnier said the process still would take public input into account.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kathleen Cash, 57, of Ferguson, kisses her Chihuahua Isabel before leaving a the homeless encampment she was staying at with her dogs and 52-year-old husband Kamm, on Oct. 2 outside of City Hall in Downtown St. Louis. “They treat us like animals,” she said, later recalling an instance where someone walked past a fellow unhoused community member. “I have cried so hard in these streets and people walk by and just don’t care — it’s beyond me.”

Bills run into criticism

Other provisions in Sonnier’s legislation include creating what’s known as an “intentional encampment,” which she said would include security, access to handwashing stations, portable toilets and showers. It would also require city officials to provide 30 days notice before breaking up an encampment.

“I think the fact that we don't have a policy that is clear to everyone involved on how we handle the unhoused. That's a dangerous situation to be in,” Sonnier said. “If we're interested in serving these folks, then it's not just about sweeping them and moving them from place to place. Because that's what's happening now. That 30-day window is coming from housing folks who do this work from case managers, from social workers, from housing providers.”

Perhaps the part of the bill that garnered the most controversy is exempting people living in shelters or encampments from laws against public urination or defecation. That provision, Sonnier said, is part of an idea saying “that criminalizing this issue does not address this issue.”

“If you're unhoused, people often don't even want you on their sidewalk, let alone to enter into their private businesses and use their restroom,” Sonnier said. “So that's not an option for you. But meanwhile, the city that you're in doesn't have any places for you to go. But then also you can be cited and get a ticket.”

She said that sort of dynamic can have major consequences for people, adding that “you're kind of perpetuating the cycle of poverty and perpetuating a situation where it's harder for a person to get out of it.”

But St. Louis Alderman Tom Oldenburg of the 2nd Ward said there are alternatives to what’s in Sonnier’s bill — including installing more portable toilets in public areas.

“I do think most reasonable people respond with that as a public health concern,” Oldenburg said. “And it's scary, because when does it stop?”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A man experiencing homelessness looks through his belongings in May 2022 under an Interstate 44 viaduct near the Dome at America’s Center in Downtown St. Louis.

A regional approach

Oldenburg has been critical of Sonnier’s bills, contending that any policies that seek to help homeless people should be done at a regional level as opposed to having all of the burden land on the city.

“We need to get with our municipal partners, we need to get with St. Louis County and devise a plan,” Oldenburg said. “And I know that sounds really easy. But there is a movement I think that the mayor's office is making. On that front, I think we just need to be patient.”

Asked about Oldenburg’s comments, Sonnier replied: “Let's have a conversation on regional partnership. But let's also be the leaders that we said that we will be at the end of the day.”

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen’s Housing and Urban Development Committee is slated to have a hearing on Sonnier’s bills on Oct. 24.

