St. Louis officials clear City Hall encampment, leaving some wondering where they will go

St. Louis officials have cleared out dozens of people who have been camping in tents outside of Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office window at City Hall and Poelker Park.

About half a dozen neon orange dump trucks filled the streets around City Hall on Tuesday evening. Forestry and Streets Divisions workers, with the help from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and some advocates, dismantled, bagged, and tagged a smattering of tents and belongings left from the encampment.

Workers put up dozens of metal barricades around the footprint the City Hall encampment and around Poelker Park — a popular gathering space for the homeless community across the street from the municipal building. Signs were affixed to the metal fixtures that read: “PARK CLOSED FOR RESTORATION.”

William Clay, 50, was standing along the sidewalk near his 7-month pregnant wife as he watched workers tear down the last of his belongings and shove them into black garbage bags. “I'm angry, I'm upset, I'm disappointed. My anxiety levels are really high,” he said. “Now, I'm going back to the shelter where we started from, and it's just not a good place.”

Clay said he felt Mayor Jones and the local government said they wanted to help the homeless community, but instead are kicking people out of the spaces where they reside. “Do they really care about the people? You already know the answer to that,” he said. “This is why this world is so, so messed up. People have no heart or care for the next human being.”

Earlier in the day, city outreach staff and others approached some of the remaining members of the encampment in attempts of relocating them from City Hall into temporary housing including tiny homes. Several people boarded a white bus, branded with “Mom’s on a Mission” — a Dupo-based non-profit organization which deals with, in part, people living on the streets.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Law enforcement officers watch people experiencing homelessness pack their belongings, ahead of an announced clearing of the encampment by the city, on Tuesday outside City Hall in downtown St. Louis. Those living there were told that the city would help them find transitional housing, and the city cleared the encampment just after 6:00 p.m.

'Save' and 'protect'

Ahead of the encampment being cleared out Tuesday night, St. Louis Department of Human Services Adam Pearson told members of the media the city secured 50 beds at transitional homes, hotels or shelters to help house people in need. But residents and advocates claim there are numerous hurdles to receive assistance, find the number of beds available at a given time, and even think of long-term solutions to local issues around homelessness.

“There's not the urgency, the expertise and the drive within the city office to get this done themselves, and then they maybe sort of pass the ball to these other providers,” said Sydwell Hajicek, with Lifeline Aid Group — an organization who works with the homeless community in the St. Louis region.

The Mayor’s Office ultimately postponed the first clearing attempt during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Officials in the mayor’s office also cited fights, drug overdoses, 50 police calls over the last month and a half, and other medical emergencies as rationale for disbanding the camp.

Board of Aldermen President Megan Green said in a Tuesday night interview it was important to note there was not a plan in place Monday night, when disbanding the encampment was first proposed, which would have led to mass confusion among residents of the encampment and providers.

“Had the encampments been broken up last night, there was not a plan for where people would go,” Green said. “Had those service providers not stepped in today and got creative, in some instances, to be able to get appropriate housing, I think a lot of folks would simply have been moved from one encampment to another.”

Despite the criticism, Jones’ administration is claiming victory for the tent clearing, saying the move will “save lives and protect people.”

“My administration navigated this complex situation to connect dozens of unhoused residents to shelter and resources while addressing a growing public safety hazard,” Jones said in a written statement. “This is a testament to the collective work of City employees as well as the major investments the City has made to improve access to shelter and double our number of tiny homes.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio People experiencing homelessness camp out near City Hall on Tuesday night in downtown St. Louis. A tent encampment was cleared out in front of City Hall earlier in the evening.

Political pushback

Several public officials have been critical of the Jones administration’s lack of communication related to the clearing of the City Hall tent camp.

The first attempt at clearing the encampment came just after members of the Board of Aldermen’s progressive wing announced so-called “Unhoused Bill of Rights” legislation which would decriminalize panhandling and loitering and require the city to create “safe camping areas” with areas for toilets and showers.

“Until there is an actual long-term strategy for housing folks and for the removal of encampments, all we are doing is moving people around,” Green said. “So I think the path forward has to be passing the ‘[Unhoused] Bill of Rights.’”

State Rep. Kimberly-Ann Collins, D-St. Louis, said the communication between the Mayor’s Office and those outside of it has largely been disappointing. The state legislator opened the Kennerly Shelter, a 24/7 homeless shelter in The Ville neighborhood, last December. But, she said, there has been no communication from Jones with her about collaboration.

"We may hear from the local government when there's attacks [on the] City of St. Louis from the Republican state legislature," Collins said, adding she disagrees with the wide-spread use of barricades to keep people from public spaces. “We use [barricades] to block the streets when we have street events, when you don't want people to come through. So, this gives a signal we don't want you here, you're not welcome.”

Sherresse Jackson, 39, of south St. Louis has experienced housing instability for more than a year around the region. Jackson let out a sigh of relief when she was reunited with her tent, now dismantled, in a black trash bag and said she was happy it wasn’t stolen — like many of her belongings over the years. But, she explained, there’s still work to be done for her community in regaining her dignity and the community’s basic rights.

"I think after this, maybe people will actually come together more, because people are at their wit's end,” she said. “They're tired. They don't ever want to do this ever again. Nobody wants to ever go through this ever again."

St. Louis Public Radio's Sarah Fentem and Andrea Henderson contributed to this report.

See photos by photojournalists Tristen Rouse and Brian Munoz below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A dog peeks out of a tent where someone experiencing homelessness sis sleeping on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in front of City Hall in downtown St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Hadah McCoy, second from right, attempts to wrangle one of three dogs owned by her and her husband Gino McCoy on Tuesday outside City Hall in downtown St. Louis. One of the dogs had clawed a hole in their tent, releasing all three as the couple received assistance catching them and continuing to pack up their tent and belongings.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Gino McCoy picks up one of his dogs to be placed into the back of a car on Tuesday outside City Hall in Downtown St. Louis. McCoy had been informed that he and his wife would be unable to bring all of their three dogs to the housing being offered to him, and at least two would need to be kept by volunteers.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Gino McCoy, right, begins to cry as he says goodbye to his dogs and is comforted by Drew Falvey on Tuesday outside City Hall in Downtown St. Louis. McCoy had been informed that he and his wife would be unable to bring all of their three dogs to the housing being offered to him, and that at least two would need to be kept by volunteers for the time being.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Director of Human Services Adam Pearson, Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, of the 14th Ward, and Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, of the 7th Ward, stand in a homeless encampment as people pack their belongings on Tuesday outside City Hall in Downtown St. Louis. Aldridge and Sonnier helped those who needed it break down tents and pack belongings, ahead of an announced clearing of the encampment by the city.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio A member of the St. Louis Forestry Division enters a tent, pulling belongings out and into a bag on Tuesday outside City Hall in downtown St. Louis. After the city initially attempted to clear the encampment Monday night, those living at the encampment were told that the city would help them find transitional housing before clearing the encampment on Tuesday afternoon.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, of the 7th Ward, breaks down a tent as people living in a homeless encampment pack up their belongings on Tuesday outside City Hall in downtown St. Louis. Those living there were told that the city would help them find transitional housing, and then that the encampment would be cleared.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Christopher Perry, left, speaks with Katlyn Burris and Marquise West, as Perry takes a break from packing tents on Tuesday outside City Hall in downtown St. Louis. Perry is one of the unofficial leaders of the encampment that had grown around City Hall. Burris and West are from Poplar Bluff and had traveled to St. Louis to attend a concert by the indie band Good Morning. That evening, they had seen the city’s initial attempt to clear the encampment on Monday night, and decided to stick around to observe. They came back Tuesday, bringing food to hand out to those they met.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Forestry Division workers and community volunteers clear out a tent encampment on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Forestry Division workers clear out a tent encampment on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Forestry Division workers clear out a tent encampment on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A Streets Department worker affixes a “PARK CLOSED FOR RESTORATION” sign to barricades on Tuesday at Poelker Park in downtown St. Louis.