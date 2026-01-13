Admission fee returns as St. Louis PrideFest celebrates grassroots fundraising success

St. Louis PrideFest will see more regional acts, expanded VIP benefits and the return of its $10 entry fee for its 46th festival year.

Pride St. Louis announced last year that it would charge a fee for the first time in its history after Anheuser-Busch and Smirnoff Vodka pulled their sponsorships, leaving the nonprofit $150,000 behind its fundraising target last March.

In response to the funding deficit, Pride St. Louis launched the grassroots fundraising campaign #45for45. Pride St. Louis President Arthur Nunn said the campaign was an “overwhelming success,” raising $100,000 in the three months before the festival.

“That's the point of pride,” Nunn said. “It’s for us to be able to put on this festival and (for) people to be able to come out and, just for a moment, relax and enjoy and celebrate community.”

Nunn said the admission fee did not negatively affect attendance.

“Ultimately, between that and the #45for45 campaign, that’s what has sustained us to be able to really put on a great festival this year,” Nunn said.

PrideFest photographer Mark Moore said last year’s festival gave organizers confidence in the success of their grassroots fundraising.

“If it has the same momentum as it did last year, I think it's going to be even better,” Moore said. “There was an overwhelming support last year by the community to make sure it happened, and I think you're going to see that again this year.”

This year, the festival will accept applications from entertainers outside the city for the first time in an effort to expand its regional presence. Some of these acts will be recruited to perform for the VIP section, which will see an improved viewing area and other benefits.

The festival will take place Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, in downtown St. Louis. Vendors, parade participants and live entertainment applicants can register at pridestl.org.

