St. Louis PrideFest ends 45-year free entry after corporate sponsors pull back

If you're planning to celebrate the LGBTQ community at downtown St. Louis’ PrideFest next month — it’ll now come with a price tag.

For the first time in the organization’s 45-year history, the annual festival will charge a $10 entry fee.

Organizers say the change follows major sponsors, including beer giant Anheuser-Busch, pulling or scaling back their long-standing support. The festival’s popular Pride parade will remain free.

“We are taking a vital step to ensure that PrideFest, and the important work Pride St. Louis does to support our community, can continue to thrive for another 45 years and beyond,” said Pride St. Louis President Marty Zuniga. “By making PrideFest a ticketed event, we are building the foundation for a sustainable future.”

The loss of more than $150,000 in sponsorships earlier this year triggered a citywide boycott of Anheuser-Busch, as well as a grassroots campaign to preserve the festival, parade and organization’s year-round programming. Then, just last week, the nonprofit lost a major three-year financial backing deal with Smirnoff Vodka.

Zuniga said he understands corporations are attempting to navigate a challenging political landscape. But the setbacks led the organization to reassess its funding model and move to using a nominal ticketing fee to cover costs associated with the weekend-long event.

Pride St. Louis’ president said the funds from ticketing will also be used to bolster security and safety at the event. In addition, there will be a 6-foot fence wrapped around the perimeter of the festival grounds and more law enforcement patrolling the event.

"That fencing is not a barrier against us, it's to protect us,” Zuniga said. “We just have to make sure we keep our community safe, and we have to make sure that we can protect our festival grounds at night as well.”

Mark Moore, a St. Louis-based photographer who runs the Gay+ St. Louis Social Group , said the nominal fee makes sense as there have been calls for the event to distance itself from corporate support over the years.

“Pride — even though it was free to attend — it's never been free to produce," he said, pointing to increasing expenses around hiring talent, security, stages and the sea of port-a-potties on the festival grounds. “If you don't want the corporate rainbow washing … then it's got to be funded some way.”

Pride St. Louis has also teamed up with local community groups to distribute free tickets for those unable to pay . Those interested can fill out a simple form.

The organization also announced that musicians Flyana Boss, Jordin Sparks, Madison Rose and David Archuleta will headline the festival weekend.

“This important change marks a new chapter for Pride St. Louis,” the nonprofit’s board wrote in a statement. “With ongoing community support, the organization is building a stronger and more sustainable celebration for the next 45 years and beyond — one grounded in community, resilience, and pride.”