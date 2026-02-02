Robin Kelly makes her pitch to succeed Dick Durbin in competitive Democratic primary

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly , a longtime political staffer turned federal lawmaker and former Illinois Democratic Party chair, believes her lengthy experience makes her the best fit to succeed U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, who’s not seeking reelection.

Durbin’s announcement that he’ll retire after his fifth term in the Senate set off a crowded race for next month's Democratic primary that resulted in a field of frontrunners: Kelly, fellow U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

In order for Kelly to win, she’ll need to catch up in the polls to Krishnamoorthi and overcome a massive fundraising disadvantage .

“I’m working hard,” Kelly said on the latest episode of Politically Speaking. “Different polls say different things. I’m trying to get in front of as many people as possible. I’m raising the money that I need.”

Kelly, a seven-term representative from the Chicago area, said she doesn’t need the same amount of money to compete because of her vast experience in politics, having lived in downstate Peoria for 20 years and representing the 2nd Congressional District , which is urban, suburban and rural.

“I have 4,500 farms in my district, so I have a microcosm of Illinois in my district,” she said. “Most of my farmers don't probably look like me, or vote like me, but I have a very good relationship with my farmers.”

Kelly’s campaign centers around “ people over profits ,” which includes proposals about raising income taxes on the wealthiest Americans, raising the minimum wage, funding universal health care and building more affordable housing, among other things.

“It's about time that millionaires, billionaires and corporations — the well off and well connected — pay their fair share of taxes. That's just the bottom line,” she said. “If they pay their fair share in taxes, then we can invest in affordable housing. In the richest country in the history of the world, we can have health care for everyone.”

Stratton initially pitched increasing the minimum federal wage to $17 per hour but now says $25 per hour is her target . Kelly believes that wouldn’t ever be passed into law by Congress.

“I don't want to make empty promises, or just throw big numbers out, like it's realistic,” Kelly said.

To make housing more affordable, Kelly’s proposal includes capping rent increases and making a major federal investment in housing.

She also supports restricting corporations from buying homes. President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order that prevents Wall Street investors from purchasing single-family homes.

In order to get some of those proposals regarding affordability passed by both chambers, Kelly would need to get 60 votes to break the Senate’s filibuster — which has been the target of both parties when they are in power .

A simple majority passes legislation in the U.S. House, and the filibuster prevented the passage of police reform bills after the killing of George Floyd , Kelly said.

“It’s a tough question,” Kelly said. “I would say 99.9 (% of the time) I think we should get rid of it.”

Before the latest killing of an American citizen by federal immigration agents, Kelly introduced articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in January.

“This cannot continue,” Kelly said. “She's an incompetent leader.”

Kelly said ICE should be dismantled.

Like many congressional Democrats, Kelly believes Trump’s effort to take over Greenland is misguided.

“He needs to pay attention to this country and put money into this country — not buy Greenland, not bail out Argentina with $20 billion,” Kelly said. “Pay attention to the country that you were elected to run.”

She’s also critical of the role Trump and the federal government have played in private business deals, like a profit-sharing agreement with the chipmaker Nvidia or a “ golden share ” in U.S. Steel’s deal with Nippon that gives the government a board seat and veto power over corporate decision-making.

“I don't support his hand in everything, like he's the dictator or the king,” Kelly said.

The Trump administration said it exercised that veto power to prevent Granite City Works’ closure, but U.S. Steel CEO Dave Burritt disputes that .

Early voting begins Thursday. The primary is March 17.