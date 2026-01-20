St. Louis alderman says municipal consolidation should be back on region’s agenda

Every time there’s a mayoral election in the city of St. Louis, Alderman Shane Cohn finds himself having the same thought.

Folks in his 3rd Ward who are super invested in that race couldn’t tell you the name of the mayor of Clayton or Chesterfield, he said recently on the Politically Speaking podcast.

“Clayton is one of the wealthiest municipalities in the entire state of Missouri. It's also the county seat for one of the largest counties in the state of Missouri,” Cohn said. “Chesterfield is building their own downtown and wanting to incentivize that as well.”

That regional competition, he said, is terrible for everyone.

“We're too busy competing against ourselves to compete with the outside world, and until we fix that, we will continue to see stagnation and population declines, not only in the city, but also across our region as a whole,” Cohn said.

A major municipal consolidation effort collapsed in 2019 for a variety of reasons. Conversations continued into 2020 before they were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic and politics. A St. Louis-area state representative attempted to jumpstart the conversation again last year, but his proposed constitutional amendment never received a vote.

In addition to municipal reform, Cohn wants to focus his attention in the next three years on changes to city government, including the potential creation of a city manager position.

Here is what else Cohn discussed on the podcast: