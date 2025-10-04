Cori Bush says she’s running for Congress again because St. Louis needs a fighter

Former Congresswoman Cori Bush says that the changing attitudes of St. Louis Democrats could propel her back to the U.S. House of Representatives.

In an interview Friday shortly after she announced she would run again for the St. Louis and St. Louis County-based 1st Congressional District seat , Bush said voters in the heavily Democratic district want someone who will bring the fight to President Donald Trump and advocate for marginalized St. Louisans.

“And when I think about things that could be happening right now across the country, where are the fighters?” Bush said. “If St. Louis knows one thing about me, whether you agree with all of my policies or not. You know I’m a fighter.”

Bush’s decision to run again next year sets up a rematch with U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, who defeated Bush by about 5.5 percentage points in the Democratic primary in 2024. Their race was contentious and one of the most expensive primaries in American history. Groups supportive of Israel poured millions of dollars to help Bell and to criticize Bush.

Bush’s support in Black majority townships in St. Louis County regressed significantly in 2024, which she attributes to third-party ads from PACs aligned with groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Many of those ads didn’t mention Israel, but rather her voting and attendance record in Congress.

“Since then, though, whether I'm in the city or the county, but definitely in the county, it’s 'Would you please run?' If I had the chance to vote again, I would have voted differently.”

Bush, who was highly critical of Israel and sponsored a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza in 2023, said public attitudes have turned against Israel’s military action in Gaza.

“I don't do things that are popular. I do things that are necessary, and I have to look at what's to come, not just what's happening,” Bush said. “And though it may be uncomfortable, what's actually uncomfortable is starvation. What's uncomfortable is people losing their homes because bombs are dropping on them. And I always say, if there was a legislator in another country that could make the decision to help if bombs were about to drop on St. Louis or if there was about to be a ground invasion on St. Louis, would I want that person to step up and do something?”

Bell has continued to back Israel in its war with Hamas while calling for the return of hostages taken in the group’s attack on Israel in October 2023. But he has been more critical of the Israeli government in the past year, including sending out a tweet stating “allowing children to starve and firing on civilians seeking food — is something I can’t stand by.”

Right after Bush announced her candidacy on Friday, Bell released a statement criticizing her for voting against a federal infrastructure bill and another piece of legislation that included a child tax credit increase.

“The headlines and controversies of the past aren’t what we need. We need accountability and work that delivers for everyday families,” Bell said in a statement. “Progressives should actually make progress when in office, and that’s what I’ve done my entire career, and it’s how I approach my work in Congress.”

Bush has said she voted against the infrastructure bill because she wanted to pass President Joe Biden’s domestic policy package known as the Build Back Better Act. She also said that the Child Tax Credit Bill that Bell referenced was also opposed by prominent Democrats, such as the ranking Democratic member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

She expects the 2026 rematch with Bell to be contentious and expensive.

