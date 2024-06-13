William 'Rocky' Kistner

William 'Rocky' KistnerFreelance Journalist
Rocky Kistner is an independent environmental journalist based near Washington, D.C. Over the past four decades, he has produced environmental stories as a producer/reporter for The Center for Investigative Reporting, ABC News, PBS Frontline, Marketplace and NRDC’s onEarth, as well as freelancing for other national and local outlets. He also publishes stories on his website www.TheRockyFiles.org.
-
After a push in recent years from advocates and state legislators, the St. Louis Cardinals signaled they're open to placing markers at the Lynch slave pen site among others in the area.