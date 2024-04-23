© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Violet Miller

General Assignment Reporter | Chicago Sun-Times

Violet Miller is a general assignment reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times after starting as a Murals and Mosaics intern and later a freelancer. She was previously a breaking news correspondent for The Daily Herald.