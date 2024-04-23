Violet MillerGeneral Assignment Reporter | Chicago Sun-Times
Violet Miller is a general assignment reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times after starting as a Murals and Mosaics intern and later a freelancer. She was previously a breaking news correspondent for The Daily Herald.
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced the decision Friday, placing 130 acres into trust for the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, giving the tribal nation sovereignty over the land after the U.S. auctioned off its land 175 years ago.