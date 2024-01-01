Meg CunninghamStatehouse Reporter | Kansas City Beacon
Meg Cunningham is The Beacon’s Missouri Statehouse reporter. Previously, Meg worked as a national politics reporter for ABC News in Washington, D.C., where she covered campaigns and elections. Meg is a Kansas City native and graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys spending time outdoors, cooking and yoga.
The amendment would open the way for the General Assembly to exempt child care businesses from property taxes in response to a chronic shortage.
Missouri prisons can house offenders in county jails after they’re convicted for a cost. But, counties say they’re spending more than what the state pays.
Republican-led statehouses, like Missouri’s, increasingly limit what rules municipalities can adopt — typically shutting down more progressive policies on issues like minimum wage and housing.
Missouri counties told state lawmakers that they needed more information when it comes to putting the freeze in place. Some revisions were made this year, but some lawmakers contend that it will take a third try to get the program right.
The Missouri House advanced a bill that would prevent pregnant inmates in their third trimester from being restrained, except under extraordinary circumstances. The bill would also create certain health care requirements for pregnant inmates and reverse the prohibition on nonviolent drug offenders receiving SNAP benefits.
Missouri is one of 19 states that has banned gender-affirming care for minors. The state has proven to be ripe for laws limiting transgender rights, which are often engineered by a network of out-of-state conservative advocacy groups.
Missouri is one of 36 states with laws preventing large state contracts with companies that boycott, divest from or sanction Israel.
Out of 11 versions of a petition submitted to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, abortion rights supporters appear focused on six, with an eye to winning over voters.
After the General Assembly failed to pass any legislation putting restrictions on ESG investing, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft introduced a rule to create parameters for banks and investors.