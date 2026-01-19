Layla Halilbasic is dedicated to uplifting underrepresented voices and bridging perspectives through thoughtful, community-centered storytelling. She is a reporter and student at Webster University, majoring in journalism and pursuing a paralegal certificate. Layla was a reporting fellow for the Fulcrum, senior editor for Webster’s student magazine, a reporting intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times and a staff writer for Webster’s student newspaper. She also helped produce and host the “Girl Debrief” podcast. When the St. Louisan isn’t working, she’s likely entertaining Lola, her spirited tabico cat, or feeding her not-so-secret love of “Wicked.”