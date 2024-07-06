Anna SpoerreReproductive Healthcare Reporter | The Missouri Independent
Anna Spoerre covers reproductive health care for The Missouri Independent. A graduate of Southern Illinois University, she most recently worked at the Kansas City Star where she focused on storytelling that put people at the center of wider issues. Before that, she was a courts reporter for the Des Moines Register in Iowa.
Lamar Hunt Jr., son of the late founder of the Chiefs, has long been vocal about his opposition to abortion. A business connected to the Hunts donated $300,000 for radio ads across Missouri opposing Amendment 3.
The rule, which will last for six months, was a response to "an immediate danger to the public health, safety or welfare of pregnant women in Missouri," according to the state Department of Social Services. Missouri has some of the worst maternal mortality rates in the U.S.
The director of one of the campaign’s biggest donors said it’s impossible to ‘achieve anything without a campaign that is grounded in grassroots support and the support of Missouri voters.’
The campaign behind the reproductive-rights amendment plans to appeal the decision, and as part of the judge’s stipulations, Amendment 3 will not yet be taken off the ballot
For the second time, a Missouri judge has accused Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft of crafting ‘inaccurate’ language around the reproductive rights amendment.
Wednesday’s bench trial focused on a provision in the abortion-rights amendment pertaining to provider immunity.
Missouri continues to see maternal and infant mortality rates, breast and cervical cancer death rates, preterm births, congenital syphilis and depression around pregnancy at rates that are higher than the national average. It also fared among the worst nationally for mental health.
Records from Missouri election authorities show that the campaigns to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution and increase the minimum wage have both turned in more than enough valid signatures.
Clay County Circuit Judge Karen Krauser ordered Attorney General Andrew Bailey to answer questions under oath over an apparent legal ethics breach.
Some Missouri day care centers have been forced to shutter as state subsidy payments remain backlogged due to glitches in a new system.
Missouri — which has some of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country — was the first state to ban almost all abortions 2 years ago, leaving thousands of residents seeking other ways to access the procedure.
The video at the center of the lawsuit, captured in December, was posted on social media by Project Veritas, a self-proclaimed right wing news organization that often conducts undercover stings.