Los Angeles celebrates the Dodgers' back-to-back World Series championship

LOS ANGELES — Even as they were celebrating their second straight World Series championship with a parade in downtown Los Angeles and a rally at Dodger Stadium, the L.A. Dodgers on Monday were already talking about winning three in a row.

"We are a mother effing dynasty, baby," screamed Dodger outfielder Kiké Hernández at the Dodger Stadium event, which seemed to fill almost all of the 56,000 seats. "Everybody has been about a dynasty. How about three in six years? How about back-to-back?"

And the team's biggest star, Shohei Ohtani, speaking in English, which he does rarely, said, "I am so happy to be part of this team. I'm ready to get another ring next year."

Only two teams, the New York Yankees (three times) and the Oakland A's (once) have ever won three consecutive World Series titles.

Another Dodger Japanese pitching star, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was the series' MVP after winning three games, also spoke in English.

"I love the Dodgers. I love Los Angeles."

Patrick Smith / Getty Images / Getty Images Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (center) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in game seven of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images / Getty Images Clayton Kershaw, Enrique Hernandez and Miguel Rojas of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate on a bus during the Dodgers 2025 World Series Championship parade.

The players were serenaded as they traveled on top of double-decker buses during the parade. Adoring fans wearing Dodger caps and jerseys and carrying signs screamed their approval as the buses went by.

"I'm feeling good. We won back-to-back and we just made history. I don't know what to say right now," said Dodger fan Charles Ryan as he waited for the players to go by along the 1.7-mile route.

Many people took the day off from work and brought their children to take part in the festivities. It was a giant party on some of the same streets where police and protesters were involved in tense confrontations in June over immigration polices.

Kyusung Gong / AP / AP Fans reach for an inflatable baseball during a parade to celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team's World Series win on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images / Getty Images A fan looks on from atop a traffic light before the start of the Los Angeles Dodgers 2025 World Series Championship parade.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said before the Monday celebration that after a difficult year, which included deadly wildfires, Los Angeles deserves something positive.

"I will tell you this has been a tough year for Los Angeles, but (this) shows the grit and the spirit of our city, she said.

After the parade came the rally at the stadium, which a week ago featured an 18-inning thriller in Game Three — tying it for the longest World Series game ever. L.A. won it 6-5 on a dramatic walk-off home run by Freddie Freeman.

After the players strolled onto the field through an opening in center field, rapper Ice Cube, a huge Dodger fan, drove a vintage blue Chevy convertible containing the World Series trophy.

The Dodgers, with baseball's biggest payroll, have used their financial ability to pluck some of the most sought-after and most expensive free agents on the market. It has helped turn them into a powerhouse.

One of the beneficiaries of that free spending is L.A. manager Dave Roberts, who did not shy away from discussing the possibility of another title next year.

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts holds the World Series trophy during a parade to celebrate the baseball team's World Series win on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Los Angeles.

"I talked to (former NBA coach) Pat Riley and he gave me the ok to use his phrase. What's better than two? Three. Three-peat. Three-peat. Let's go!" Riley trademarked the term "three-peat" in 1987 after his Los Angeles Lakers team won three consecutive NBA titles.

One of the most touching moments of the rally occurred when Miguel Rojas, an unexpected hero of the series, addressed the crowd.

Rojas, a light-hitting infielder, hit an unexpected home run in the ninth inning of Game Seven to tie it and force extra innings, when the Dodgers won it.

On a team full of future Hall of Famers, Rojas was the first player to be introduced at the rally.

Copyright 2025 NPR