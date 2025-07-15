Texas flash flood recovery effort turns its focus to lakes

Authorities in Kerr County say they have plans to drain at least one flood-swollen lake, as they continue to search for the roughly 100 people still thought to be missing after the catastrophic flash flooding of July 4.

The dammed reservoirs along the Guadalupe River near Kerrville are believed to have captured debris washed downstream. One local resident, Ann Carr, told county commissioners on Monday about what she and her sister saw happening on Ingram Lake, just upstream from Kerrville, on the night of the flood.

"We went out and started seeing the lake rise, and as we did we saw all kinds of things float past. Propane tanks, kitchen appliances — you name it!" she told commissioners.

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said in a Monday morning meeting of the county commissioners that authorities were aware of the potentially hazardous debris in the lakes. There's also a possibility some of the missing may be buried in debris in the riverbeds or in the lakes.

"We don't know how many we've lost," Kelly said. "We've heard accounts of trailer after trailer after trailer being swept into the river with families in them. Can't find the trailers."

Kelly said the search now includes dive teams and sonar. They've found indications that the flood waters may have buried large objects. He cited the example of a trailer found stuck in gravel under 27 feet of water.

Commissioners said they have a plan to drain at least one of the lakes on the Guadalupe, but they're not ready to share details. The effort may prove to be expensive and complex, in part because of the presence of endangered species in that part of the river.

At a makeshift memorial erected near the dam that formed Nimitz Lake, Kerrville's main reservoir for drinking water, local resident Dwight McDonald says he sees no alternative to draining it.

"We're going to have to," he says. "It's a huge task, but nobody's going to stop until we get the last one," he says, referring to the missing people. "Texas is different — this is family down here."

