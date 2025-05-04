Sunday Puzzle: Two plus five

On-air challenge

I'm going to give you two five-letter words. For each pair put the same two letters in front of each of them to make two common seven-letter words.

Ex. ASTER TALLY --> TOASTER and TOTALLY

1. GRANT MOOSE

2. EATER ROUGH

3. LANCE THING

4. FAULT SCENT

5. VOICE STALL

6. SPICE USING

7. MEADE STING

8. ALLOW UDDER

9. LATIN STATE

10. REIGN UNDER

12. RIDGE STAIN

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge comes from Alan Guttman, of Hampton, Va. Name an activity in the form of "blank and blank." Move the first letter of the second word to the start of the first word. The result will be two modes of transporting things. What is the activity and what are the modes of transport?

Challenge Answer

Arts and Crafts —> Carts and Rafts

Winner

Michael Feiten of Highland, Mich.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Andrew Tuite, of Chicago. There are four countries whose names have one-syllable anagrams that rhyme with "Spain." What are they?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 8th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2025 NPR