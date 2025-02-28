Daring train thieves target BNSF Railway, stealing $2M worth of Nike and other goods

A series of brazen train robberies have been carried out across the Western United States, resulting in the theft of millions of dollars worth of Nike merchandise.

While the thieves are not galloping away on horseback, the crime sprees evoke memories of the notorious train robberies from the Old West.

In one criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Arizona, 11 people have been charged in connection with a theft that took place on Jan. 13. Authorities say train burglaries have increased over the past two years, specifically targeting BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe) Railway trains.

The latest wave of robberies was first reported by the Los Angeles Times. The Times reports that there have been at least 10 robberies since last March, during which thieves have stolen approximately $2 million worth of Nike merchandise.

These heists are believed to be connected to an international crime syndicate based in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, the complaint says. Authorities in that case say the thieves target high-value containers on eastbound trains traveling throughout California and Arizona.

The criminal complaint further describes the thieves' modus operandi.

Once aboard the trains, the robbers use bolt cutters and saws to break open container locks and go to work, stealing electronics, footwear and other valuable items.

In the January heist in Perrin, Ariz., thieves targeted a BNSF train transporting Nike products. The perpetrators cut the train's braking system air hose, which triggered a dangerous, automatic emergency stop.

Once the train was halted, the burglars unloaded thousands of pairs of valuable unreleased Nike Air Jordan sneakers, hiding them in nearby bushes until they could be retrieved.

Unbeknownst to the thieves, some of the containers were equipped with tracking devices.

Law enforcement officers eventually apprehended the suspected criminals in two separate vehicles filled with hundreds of cases of the stolen goods.

The shoes, which are not set to be released to the public until March 14, are expected to retail for $225 per pair.

Court documents reveal that of the 11 people arrested in connection with this case, nine were living in the United States without legal status, primarily from Sinaloa, where authorities say the crime ring is headquartered. One suspect is a U.S. citizen, while another has been undergoing asylum proceedings since May 2024.

