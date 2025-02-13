Hamas says it will release hostages as scheduled this weekend

TEL AVIV, Israel – The militant group Hamas said Thursday that it plans to release the next group of Israeli hostages this Saturday, as was scheduled in the ceasefire deal.

In a statement, Hamas indicated that three Israeli hostages would be freed this weekend and thanked the efforts of the mediators, Qatar and Egypt. Israeli officials did not immediately comment on Hamas' announcement.

An Egyptian official with knowledge of the talks, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak with the media, told NPR there has been an agreement, as did another official familiar with the details, who was also not authorized to speak publicly.

Hamas said Monday it would postpone the release of the next group of Israeli hostages scheduled for this Saturday, accusing Israel of violating the terms of the first phase of the ceasefire deal that went into effect Jan. 19.

Israel threatened Tuesday to resume hostilities with Hamas in Gaza unless the militant group releases hostages under the ceasefire agreement.

The round of accusations that appeared to imperil the fragile deal came as President Trump has said that Palestinians would not be allowed to return to Gaza under his plan for the U.S. to take over Gaza and relocate the enclave's residents.

Last weekend, Israel and Hamas exchanged three Israeli hostages for dozens of Palestinian detainees and prisoners. Five such exchanges have taken place so far, freeing 16 Israeli hostages in exchange for more than 670 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. Hamas has agreed to release 33 Israeli hostages in the deal's first phase in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Thousands of Palestinians have poured north in Gaza after the ceasefire began, many on foot, returning to houses and apartment buildings that have been destroyed in fighting that has seen over 47,000 Palestinians killed, according to Gaza health authorities.

The conflict began on Oct. 7, 2023, when militants from Hamas and other groups broke through the border with Israel and killed some 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

Lonsdorf reported from Tel Aviv; Batrawy from Dubai. Itay Stern in Tel Aviv, Yanal Jabarin in Jerusalem, Abu Bakr Bashir in London and Ahmed Abuhamda in Cairo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 NPR