SSM, UnitedHealthcare reach permanent insurance deal after months of sparring

SSM Health and UnitedHealthcare have signed a multiyear agreement to keep many of the insurance giant’s patients in network, representatives from the Creve Coeur-based health system announced this week.

The long-term agreement follows a 30-day stopgap contract signed on Dec. 31.

SSM officials say the deal guarantees 140,000 patients with employer-sponsored and Medicaid UnitedHealthcare plans will continue to get in-network rates at SSM facilities.

The contract determines how much UHC reimburses for medical services. Such agreements are typically negotiated every few years, and the terms are rarely made public.

The deal comes after months of mudslinging and negotiation between the two companies. SSM representatives had argued health care has gotten more expensive to administer while UnitedHealthcare had said SSM’s proposals were too costly.

While the two health companies threatened to terminate their agreement, patients fretted they would need to quickly find new providers in the new year.

SSM operates 23 hospitals and dozens of clinics across Illinois, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Missouri, including SSM Health-St. Louis University Hospital and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

SSM Health officials said patients who had canceled appointments should reschedule online or by calling their provider’s office.

