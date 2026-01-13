Monkeys still on the loose in St. Louis as A.I. images create chaos

The St. Louis Health Department is investigating whether someone violated the city’s wild animal ordinance after several monkeys were spotted loose in the city.

The health department first received reports from residents last week that multiple primates were seen monkeying around near O’Fallon Park in North St. Louis. Animal control officers searched on Thursday and Friday but did not find the monkeys. There has been one confirmed sighting from a police officer, Environmental Health Bureau Chief Justen Hauser confirmed in a news conference Tuesday.

Experts at the St. Louis Zoo have been assisting with the investigation, Hauser said.

The animals appear to be Vervet monkeys, medium-sized primates with a silver coat, black face and long tail native to eastern Africa. They weigh about as much as a housecat and like to stay in trees around rivers and streams, according to the African Wildlife Foundation.

Health officials said primates can be dangerous and bite if they feel threatened, so residents should not approach them. Instead, they should call the Citizens Service Bureau to report where and when they spotted the monkeys.

It’s unclear where the monkeys came from or if they are someone’s escaped exotic pets. City ordinance prohibits residents from keeping most exotic animals as pets, including “all non-human primates.”

Rashana Buchannon A St. Louis resident snapped a photo of a monkey loose on the streets of North St. Louis.

Complicating the investigation is the public’s use of A.I.-generated images, Hauser said. The story of the exotic primates running loose in St. Louis has caught the attention of people across the country and beyond.

“We did receive a tremendous amount of information from the community, but it was a challenge verifying the authenticity,” Hauser said.

City workers have had to sift through fake pictures submitted by the public.

“We are aware that alleged sightings and videos have been shared through social media,” he said. “However, these posts cannot be verified and are not used to conduct any enforcement action. Many unverified or A.I.-generated posts have contributed to confusion about whether animals are still loose.”

Hauser said several animal welfare organizations had reached out to the city with offers to help if and when the monkeys were located and trapped.

“It is considered an active investigation, Hauser said. “Our number-one priority is responsible pet ownership.”

