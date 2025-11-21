St. Louis man pleads guilty in crash that injured officer, suspect he was arresting

A St. Louis man has admitted to his role in a March crash that injured a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer and a suspect he was arresting.

Frank Carr, 63, pleaded guilty Friday to three felonies. He will be sentenced at a later date.

On March 17, SLMPD officer Nathan Spiess was in the express lanes of Interstate 70 at Shreve trying to arrest a suspect who had crashed a stolen vehicle. Carr, who was driving eastbound in the express lanes, hit both men and did not stop. He then had his Cadillac towed to a body shop to remove a bumper that was dangling off the car in an attempt to cover up his involvement.

Spiess had to have his leg partially amputated but remains on the force.

The man Spiess was arresting, Mekhi Campbell, is also facing criminal charges including assault and armed criminal action. He suffered serious injuries in the crash but recovered. A hearing in his case is scheduled for next month.