Two charged in connection with carjacking that left suspect, SLMPD officer injured

St. Louis prosecutors have charged two men in connection with a carjacking and crash that left a suspect and police officer critically injured.

Frank Carr, 62, was allegedly driving the Cadillac that struck the two men as they were on the shoulder of the express lanes of Interstate 70 near Shreve Avenue on Monday.

The second man, 18-year-old Mekhi Campbell, was the driver of the carjacked Acura that police were pursuing, officials said. The injured suspect had been in the rear passenger seat.