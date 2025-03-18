© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Two charged in connection with carjacking that left suspect, SLMPD officer injured

Rachel Lippmann
Published March 18, 2025 at 5:17 PM CDT
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Prosecutors have charged two St. Louis-area men in connection with a carjacking and crash that left a St. Louis police officer and suspect seriously injured.

St. Louis prosecutors have charged two men in connection with a carjacking and crash that left a suspect and police officer critically injured.

Frank Carr, 62, was allegedly driving the Cadillac that struck the two men as they were on the shoulder of the express lanes of Interstate 70 near Shreve Avenue on Monday.

The second man, 18-year-old Mekhi Campbell, was the driver of the carjacked Acura that police were pursuing, officials said. The injured suspect had been in the rear passenger seat.

Court records show the injured officer had to have his leg partially amputated.
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
