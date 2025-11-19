St. Louis launches property inspections as first step in tornado assistance program

St. Louis officials have started inspecting tornado-damaged properties as part of a program to help residents repair, demolish or clear debris from homes affected by the May 16 storm.

The St. Louis Recovery Office and Department of Public Safety’s Building Division are assessing the properties as part of the STL Recovers property assistance program to determine which homes are eligible for aid.

The inspections are in addition to “continuing proactive inspection of unsafe structures that pose an imminent danger to public health,” officials said in a news release.

“These inspections are an essential step in delivering services to accelerate the long-term recovery our communities deserve, while keeping families safe,” said Julian Nicks, St. Louis' Chief Recovery Officer, a position the city created after the devastating storm.

Residents can apply through a centralized process to receive help with home repairs, emergency stabilization and electricity reconnection. The program also provides demolition and debris removal services.

City inspectors will determine how much work each property needs. Officials warn this may result in them declaring some buildings structurally condemned.

Those whose properties were destroyed by the tornado will not have to pay the usual fines and fees for such inspections, officials say.

According to the city, more than 700 people have applied for private property assistance since the program opened a month ago.

The federal emergency management agency has approved assistance for more than 9,000 people in St. Louis, but many say it hasn’t been enough to repair the damage .

City officials have said the new policies that shift disaster response from federal agencies to state and local governments have been a burden on those in need of relief.

“There is a huge gap in what residents need and what we've been able to provide,” St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer told STLPR last week.