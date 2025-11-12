© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Battery plant planned for North St. Louis officially dead after Trump administration cancels grants

St. Louis Public Radio | By Kavahn Mansouri
Published November 12, 2025 at 11:57 AM CST
ICL Specialty Products canceled plans to build an advanced manufacturing facility at 460 East Carrie Ave. in north St. Louis.
Google Earth
ICL Specialty Products planned to build a new advanced manufacturing facility at 460 East Carrie Ave. in north St. Louis, but the company said in an SEC filing this week that the project has officially been canceled.

The developers behind a $500 million battery plant planned for north St. Louis have officially cancelled the project.

In an SEC filing this week, Israeli-based ICLGroup Ltd. told shareholders it will cease operations in North America, effectively ending the lithium battery plant planned for the north riverfront.

The company called the decision part of a “strategic review of its operations.

In October, the Department of Energy pulled a $197 million federal grant for the project, casting doubt over whether the project would come to fruition.

The company reported on the possibility of discontinuing the project in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, estimating that it could garner a $40 million investment write-off if it did.

Developers had said the plant would create more than 150 jobs, and local officials called the project a big opportunity for the area.

Previously, the development community touted the $500 million plant as a huge win for St. Louis. Neil Richardson, CEO and chairman of the St. Louis Development Corporation at the time, called the project a testament to the city’s investment in workforce development.

The project had critics. Some community members and environmental groups pushed back against the development over environmental concerns and allegations of environmental racism
Kavahn Mansouri
Kavahn Mansouri covers economic development, housing and business at St. Louis Public Radio.
