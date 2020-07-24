St. Louis Development

-
The program provides $12,500 in forgivable home loans to any benefits-eligible employee.
Nearly two months after guitarist Chuck Berry died, St. Louis is seeking proposals to develop a museum and cultural district in Berry’s former…
This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, June 4, 2013 - Several months ago, James Gallagher of the Detroit Free Press visited St. Louis for…
This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Feb. 28, 2013 - As St. Louis grapples with its urban revival, the focus should be on building a…
This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, March 9, 2012 - St. Louis creatives showed their work Thursday night in an event designed to overcome…
This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Aug. 31, 2010 - If you want to take a break from the economic dirge of the past few weeks, here's a…
This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Feb. 19, 2009 - During the St. Louis mayoral election in the spring of 1933, a black man who wasn't…
Developer Paul McKee knows how to build things – his planned community, WingHaven, is proof of that. But those homes and office buildings went up on vacant farmland in a suburban hot spot – a much different setting than the two square miles of north St. Louis he plans to rebuild. As St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann reports, even McKee supporters admit he’ll face major challenges translating his experience from the suburbs to the city.
The language of urban development can be kind of confusing but when you get right down to it, it's not so hard to grasp. Developer Paul McKee wants to spend $8 billion to rebuild part of north St. Louis. A key part of his plan relies on something called "Tax Increment Financing," commonly referred to as TIF.
In 1972 the first of the buildings was imploded. They were all brought down by 1976 and much of the site is now covered by weeds and trees. Developer Paul McKee has said he wants to building a “community hub” on the former site, including housing, entertainment, and retail.