Ameren Missouri cut off power for 17,000 customers in October

Ameren Missouri disconnected 17,347 households in October, according to documents filed with Missouri’s Public Service Commission.

The electric utility shuts off power when customers are behind on their bills. The latest data shows more than 219,000 customers have at least one delinquent charge, and on average, owed $218.40.

The October disconnections were Ameren’s highest since state regulators started requiring that utilities begin reporting monthly disconnections in March 2024, according to an Energy and Policy Institute analysis of the data.

In the wake of the May 16 tornado, there have been public calls for Ameren to do more for its customers. In September, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed a resolution asking for a disconnection pause through the end of the year and debt forgiveness for tornado victims.

In response to calls for a pause, Ameren officials have said customers should reach out to the company to connect to assistance programs .