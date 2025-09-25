Racist graffiti discovered by student in bathroom at Francis Howell High School

Graffiti containing racist and sexually violent language was discovered by a student at Francis Howell High School this week, according to an email sent to families on Thursday.

The student reported the graffiti to school administrators and was quickly removed, according to Principal Dave Wedlock. An investigation is underway.

“I want to commend the courageous student who brought the graffiti to our attention so it could be quickly removed,” Wedlock states in the email. “I also want to apologize to that student and any others who witnessed the damaging words.”

Images of the graffiti were shared on Facebook on Wednesday by Megan Martin Mahaney, who identifies herself as a parent in the district in her public post. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

The images show writing on bathroom stalls and metal support beams repeatedly using the N-word, a racist slur that is directed at Black people, and calling for the murder and rape of Black people.

Mahaney wrote in her post that her son, who is a student at Francis Howell High, discovered the graffiti and reported it to school administrators.

According to the email sent to families, the graffiti was written in dry-erase marker and was able to be removed quickly.

“The Francis Howell School District and Francis Howell High School will not tolerate racism, hate speech or acts of violence,” Wedlock said in the email. “This behavior is deplorable and does not reflect our Viking values.”