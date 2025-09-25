Greater St. Louis Inc. names Missouri native as new CEO after nearly yearlong search

Greater St. Louis Inc. named a Missouri native as its new CEO on Thursday after an extensive search.

The organization that works to promote business development and economic growth named Ron Kitchens to the position. He currently works as president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Wichita Falls, Texas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ron back to Missouri and look forward to the impact he will have on the St. Louis region,” said Andrew C. Taylor, executive chairman of Enterprise Mobility and founding chair of GSL. “Ron is a proven leader who has the strategic vision, operational expertise and deep passion required to lead Greater St. Louis Inc. into our next chapter.”

Greater St. Louis Inc. was formed in 2021 in an effort to “bring St. Louis’ business and civic communities together to drive inclusive economic growth.” The group works to bring new investments and jobs to St. Louis with a focus on the region, downtown St. Louis and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Kitchens’ appointment comes after former CEO Jason Hall left GSL late last year and joined the Columbus Partnership as the company’s CEO. Hall developed the STL 2030 Jobs Plan, a 10-year path for the region to bring jobs in emerging tech sectors.

Kitchens, a native of Ozark, Missouri, graduated from Missouri State University. He begins work in early November.

Formerly the organization’s chief real estate investment officer, Dustin Allison served as interim CEO since Hall’s departure.

“We want to thank Dustin for stepping in as our interim CEO,” said Taylor. “His commitment to GSL and to St. Louis are unmatched, and we are truly and deeply grateful for his leadership during this period of transition.”

