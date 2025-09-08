© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Record-breaking Powerball ticket sold at a QuikTrip in Spanish Lake

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jeremy D. Goodwin
Published September 8, 2025 at 4:16 PM CDT
The QuickTrip at 12110 Lusher Road in Spanish Lake proved lucky for a Powerball player this week.
Google Street View
The QuikTrip on 12110 Lusher Road in Spanish Lake proved lucky for a Powerball player.

One of two winners of the second-biggest jackpot in U.S. Powerball history bought the lucky ticket at a QuikTrip gas station on Lusher Road in Spanish Lake, in north St. Louis County.

That winner will split a $1.787 billion jackpot with someone who bought a winning ticket in Texas, though they’ll have to wait a while for the full amount. Each winner will choose $893.5 million delivered over 30 annual payments or an immediate lump sum of $410.3 million.

Either total dwarfs the previous record for Powerball drawings in Missouri – $293.7 million, which a lottery player won in November 2012.

The Missouri winner of Saturday's drawing can choose to remain anonymous, thanks to a 2021 state law that shields the identity of lottery winners who wish to keep the news private.

The winner has until March 5 to claim the prize.
Jeremy D. Goodwin
Jeremy is the arts & culture reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
