Helicopter crashes into a barge over the Mississippi River, killing 2 people

Two people are dead after a helicopter crashed into a barge on the Mississippi River near Alton on Thursday.

Federal aviation officials say the crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The helicopter was carrying workers who were doing maintenance work on power lines, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. No other injuries were reported.

Thompson said the lightweight utility helicopter hit a line and crashed into the barge on the Missouri side of the river. The crash caused a fire atop the barge, which firefighters quickly extinguished.

Video taken of the location immediately after the crash shows billowing black smoke and a fireball emerging from the crash site near the Melvin Price Lock and Dam.

Ameren confirmed that a contractor and subcontractor were repairing tower lighting and marker balls on power lines in the region. A spokesperson did not confirm whether the two people in the crash were the same people doing the repairs, only that they were not Ameren employees.

“We are saddened about today’s tragic incident,” utility officials said in a statement. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the victims’ families and colleagues. We will cooperate with the investigation.”

Electric companies hang brightly colored marker balls on power lines to help with visibility for low-flying aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Roadways in the region are open, but private and boat traffic on the river is closed near the crash site.

The helicopter involved in the crash, a Hughes 369D, is a lightweight craft frequently used for civil and utility work.

