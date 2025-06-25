East St. Louis animal shelter air conditioning fails during heat wave

Gateway Pet Guardians in East St. Louis is asking for help from the public after an air conditioning failure on its main adoption floor.

On Wednesday morning, temperatures in the dog and cat holding rooms were over 80 degrees, according to a press release.

Temperatures in the St. Louis area have climbed to the mid-90s every day this week, with heat indexes up to 107 degrees. Extreme heat can be extremely dangerous for animals, leading to dehydration or even heat stroke. A heat advisory is in effect until Thursday evening.

“This is a crisis situation,” said Jill Henke of Gateway Pet Guardians in the release.

The organization is asking for members of the public to adopt or foster animals or donate bottled water. Adoption fees will be fully waived for the over 80 animals currently in the shelter. Supplies will be provided for short-term fosters that can care for a cat or dog for at least a week.

Gateway Pet Guardians is encouraging those who can help to come to the shelter from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.