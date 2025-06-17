© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Metro East Coverage

Suspected Minnesota killer included Illinois Rep. Nikki Budzinski on hit list

St. Louis Public Radio | By Will Bauer
Published June 17, 2025 at 12:43 PM CDT
U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the start construction on the main sewer line on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Cahokia Heights.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, speaks at a press conference in Cahokia Heights last year.

The Illinois congresswoman who represents most of the Metro East posted on Tuesday that she was included on a hit list of the man charged with killing a Minnesota state lawmaker.

U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, said Capitol Police informed her that her name was in Vance Boelter’s notes obtained by authorities.

“As I’ve said before, there is absolutely no place in this country for political violence,” Budzinski posted. “We must be a nation that values civility and mutual respect — always.”

Boelter, 57, faces federal murder charges in the attack that killed a Minnesota state representative and her husband. The suspect has also been charged with attempted second-degree murder for shooting and wounding a state senator and his wife.

Minnesota authorities said they found notebooks in the suspect’s vehicle that contained the names of 45 elected officials, all Democrats.
Tags
News Briefs Top StoriesNikki BudzinskiIllinois PoliticsAssassinationShootingsMetro East
Will Bauer
Will Bauer is the Metro East reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Will Bauer
