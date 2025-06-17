Suspected Minnesota killer included Illinois Rep. Nikki Budzinski on hit list

The Illinois congresswoman who represents most of the Metro East posted on Tuesday that she was included on a hit list of the man charged with killing a Minnesota state lawmaker.

U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, said Capitol Police informed her that her name was in Vance Boelter’s notes obtained by authorities.

“As I’ve said before, there is absolutely no place in this country for political violence,” Budzinski posted. “We must be a nation that values civility and mutual respect — always.”

Boelter, 57, faces federal murder charges in the attack that killed a Minnesota state representative and her husband. The suspect has also been charged with attempted second-degree murder for shooting and wounding a state senator and his wife.