St. Louis-area principal charged with multiple sex offenses involving minors

A St. Louis County principal has been accused of multiple sex-related offenses.

St. Louis County police announced the charges against Cedric Gerald, 48, on Tuesday. Although he has officially been charged with counts related to four students, police said they believe there are more victims.

Gerald was the principal of Westview Middle School in the Riverview Gardens School District at the time of the charges. The district said in a statement that it immediately notified law enforcement and placed Gerald on administrative leave when it became aware of the allegations against him. He has since resigned.

“The District wants to acknowledge the bravery of our students and staff members who came forward with information regarding this matter,” the statement read. The district will have additional counselors and social workers on site at Westview through the end of the year.

Court documents say Gerald asked a male student to send him a video of the student masturbating, then paid that student for the video. He's also accused of asking a second student for oral sex and showing that student his genitals, touching the genitals of a third student and looking at the genitals of a fourth student in a bathroom.

Gerald is being held on a $1 million bond. He did not have an attorney listed on his criminal case. Lawyers representing him in a discrimination lawsuit against his former employer, the Ferguson-Florissant School District, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

