St. Louis just had the most April showers on record

St. Louis just experienced its wettest April on record.

Last month broke the record for the most April rain in 135 years of records.

The National Weather Service said more than 10 inches of rain fell in St. Louis. That barely beat the previous record set in 1893 by 0.01 inches.

Heavy rains on five April days drove most of the rainfall totals. That included Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

The National Climate Assessment found climate change is creating heavier and more frequent rainfall events in the Midwest.

“There is robust evidence that human-caused warming has contributed to increases in the frequency and severity of the heaviest precipitation events across nearly 70% of the US,” the assessment said.

As the climate continues to warm, scientists say rainfall extremes will become more common.